Shershaah’s Soundtrack Rules All Streaming Apps and Charts to Emerge Biggest Album of 2021

The music album of Shershaah is taking everyone by storm as its ruling the roost across all streaming platforms, be it YouTube, Wynk Music, Spotify, Gaana and Jio Saavn not only in India but globally.Be it the romantic number RaataanLambiyan crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur that has garnered a resounding average of 2mn+ streams per day, the soft and sombre Ranjha by B Praak and Jasleen Royal that has an average of 1mn+ streams per day and 62 mn views or the soul stirring Mann Bharryaa2.0 by B Praak, that has 1mn+ daily streams as well, each of these immensely popular songs in the album have topped the music charts in what is a fitting testament to it being considered one of the best music albums of the year.

The song, Raataan Lambiyan which is currently trending on YouTube with 124 Million views enters the global Spotify charts at #152 and becomes the first ever Hindi song to achieve this milestone. Not just this, it’s a clean sweep across the Top 100 charts on iTunes as Ranjha reigns supreme over the others at the #1 spot while Raataan Lambiyan finds itself at #3 on the Apple charts.

The tracks are making waves on Spotify’s top 200 India list as well, as the first and second spot are taken by RaataanLambiyan and Ranjha respectively while Mann Bharryaa2.0 finds itself at #5.

Adding to the soaring popularity on these platforms, the songs of Shershaah are a rage on short video platforms like TikTok, Josh, MX Takatak, Resso, Glance-Roposo among others. The love for the song Raataan Lambiyan can be witnessed from the number of Instagram reels being created by audiences which has now reached the 1.8 million mark while Mann Bharryaa and Ranjha have crossed the milestone of 515K and 345K Reels respectively.

A song that’s all about the feeling of love and the warm and positive feeling that one experiences while being in it, Raataan Lambiyan is immensely popular amongst listeners in the UK and USA as its trending at #1 spot acrossSabras Radio and Sunrise Radio in UK and AVS TV in USA. Daily average listeners in the markets of US, Great Britain, Australia and Canada for Ranjha are 16000 + whereas it’s 16,600+ for Raataan Lambiyan in the same markets. Last, but certainly not the least, Mann Bharryaa 2.0, the classic rendition of Punjabi blockbuster, crossed a resounding 25M Views within the first 24 hours of its release. Currently trending #2 on YouTube with as many as 50 MN views, the song of separation,is also witnessing average 1 million streams per day.

Sanujeet Bhujabel, Executive Director, Sony Music Entertainment said, “With Shershaah’s soundtrack, ruling and topping prominent music global charts, we have set a milestone that is unparalleled in the industry. It is fascinating to see how music transcend all geographic and language barriers and play an instrumental role in bringing people together over their fondness for all things music. Each of the songs have been appreciated for its soothing melody and lyrics making it one of the best Hindi/Bollywood music albums of the year. The numbers are a fitting testament to the overwhelming appreciation and love showered by listeners across India and the world. It is indeed a moment of pride for all of us at Sony Music and we look forward to replicating the same success again.”

With the numbers continuing to rise with every passing day, it’s safe to say that the overwhelming response to Shershaah’s soundtrack has only just begun.