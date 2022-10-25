See How Netizens Reacted Over CEO Kang Assaulting OMEGA X Members Video

A viral video of Spire Entertainment CEO assaulting OMEGA X members is going viral. In the video, Kang was seen yelling at the members and it is also said that she made it difficult for the members to get back from Los Angeles.

However, Kang reacted to the viral video and said it is leaked by the haters only. She said that she didn’t yell at the members intentionally. She has released an explanation letter on the official Spire Entertainment Twitter handle.

However, all her apologies and reasons seem to be silly to fans and were not accepted by the fans. OMEGA X fans started trending #SAVEOMEGAX on Twitter very soon after the release of the video. Have a look at the tweets from fans.

🐶: "if u get hurt in your life, get cursed at by someone, pls tell somebody. if u handle it alone— it will eat u up & it will stay in your head. will u give me a chance to protect u?"



now pls let us protect you in any way we can 😭#PROTECTOMEGAX pic.twitter.com/6xMTExrzj5 — andrea  (@for_omegax) October 23, 2022

omg was he lowkey trying to tell us about their ceo 🥺 https://t.co/3T2GKHDiEm — mary 🎾 (@oxsupremacy) October 23, 2022

I just noticed this but hwichan was talking pics to post after the concert and look at the staff man just taking the phone to look at them. Hwichan looks so done. On top of that look at Jaehan he was smiling until he saw the staff looking at him. This is not okay. #PROTECTOMEGAX pic.twitter.com/S6cd5R3pds — chloe ★彡 (@urara_020) October 24, 2022

this manager was also the one who yelled at me and hangyeom when we were talking after we did our selfie… https://t.co/cGuJRqSC21 — becca 🪐 #PROTECTOMEGAX (@innermingi) October 23, 2022

