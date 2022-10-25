See How Netizens Reacted Over CEO Kang Assaulting OMEGA X Members Video

Oct 25, 2022, 15:55 IST
A viral video of Spire Entertainment CEO assaulting OMEGA X members is going viral. In the video, Kang was seen yelling at the members and it is also said that she made it difficult for the members to get back from Los Angeles.

However, Kang reacted to the viral video and said it is leaked by the haters only. She said that she didn’t yell at the members intentionally. She has released an explanation letter on the official Spire Entertainment Twitter handle.  

However, all her apologies and reasons seem to be silly to fans and were not accepted by the fans.  OMEGA X fans started trending #SAVEOMEGAX on Twitter very soon after the release of the video.  Have a look at the tweets from fans.

