Second Edition of Bharath Sangeeta Sammelan held in Karnataka

‘Music as a unifying force’ was the theme which attracted musicians in the likes of Mrs Aruna Sairam – the renowned Carnatic vocalist, Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar – the celebrated Sarod Maestro and Dr Tijan Bai – the unique Pandavani folk artist, to Sathya Sai Grama in the village of Muddenahalli, which is about 30 minutes from the Bengaluru International Airport. This conference – Bharath Sangeeta Sammelan is being organised for the second time as part of the 97th birthday celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, a humanitarian, philanthropist and a spiritual leader who has inspired various compassionate service activities globally in the fields of nutrition, education, and healthcare through his disciple, Sri Madhusudan Sai. The Sammelan was organised by the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence.

Sri Sathya Sai Sangeeta Shiromani – a prestigious title for the many years of dedicated service to the field of music was conferred on Mrs Aruna Sairam, the famous Carnatic vocalist, and Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, one of the greatest sarod maestros.

The Conference Chair, Dr Mysore Manjunath, the famous Violinist and a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee said, “Music is not for entertainment, but is a tool for experiencing higher levels of consciousness. The essence of music consists in elevating the entire mankind into the feeling of oneness and unifying all.”

Padma Shri Awardee Mrs Aruna Sairam who is also the Vice Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi (India's premier national institution for music and dance) set up by the Government of India. She spoke her heart out for the theme ‘Art is for Heart’, when she said, “Music is all about opening yourself to unlimitedness from self-centredness or ego-centredness. Music is sulabha sadhana because it speedens your journey to the ultimate destination. Music is not an intellectual activity, but rather a very natural activity that springs forth from your heart. Be open and free while singing. Accept yourself, and be happy while singing.”

Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “Bharath Sangeeta Sammelan is organised by the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence to help the next generation learn and appreciate all forms and genres of music. Bharata itself means bhava, raga, tala, out of which bhava is the most important—this reaches and touches the Divinity in all.