SB19 Beat BTS on Billboard Chart, Check How

The blockbuster tune "Bazinga," which millions of fans all over the world can't stop talking about on social media, has once again topped Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart. The song has now held the top spot for a long time, and with another frame at No. 1 on the chart, it breaks free from a tie with the world's biggest band. SB19 beat Korean giants BTS.

SB19's "Bazinga" has now spent seven weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart, which tracks the top 20 songs that people mention the most on Twitter. The song is currently the longest-running song ever.

"Bazinga" was tied with BTS's "Butter" as the longest-running song on the Hot Trending Songs chart last frame, but the two are no longer on the same level. With six spins on the throne, "Butter" currently owns the record for being the second-longest-running champion.

Despite being a non-mover in second place, the track is nonetheless a hit among fans and the band's biggest hit ever. This BTS song charted No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart for several weeks.