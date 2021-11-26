Saregama Music Catalogue Will Now Be Available On Short Format App Chingari

Saregama - India’s oldest and largest music label, has inked a global music licensing deal with popular homegrown short-format app Chingari. As part of the deal, now the entire catalogue of the music label will be made available on Chingari, allowing users to create innovative content using the robust music library of over 130K songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati among others. The deal will also have the recent slate of new content that the label has acquired off late.

A quick scan of the recent additions include music of the films Bellbottom, forthcoming A-list projects like Gangubai Kathiawad, Maidaan and the next untitled project of Ranveer Singh with director Shankar, forthcoming Telugu biggies like Sarkaru Vaari Paata (starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu) and Shyam Singha Roy (featuring popular Telugu leading man Nani), hit singles of Badshah, B Praak, Arjun Kanungo and Shreya Ghoshal among others, latest Punjabi tracks of Kaka, Amy Virk, Sukh-E, Parmish Varma and more, songs of Bhojpuri superstars like Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Ritesh Pandey and others, all the new songs of popular Gujarati singers Rakesh Barot and Kajal Meheriya and many such likes.

Chingari has been on the forefront of the short-format app revolution in India garnering subscribers rapidly within months of its launch. Its coming together with Saregama will empower the content creators to tap into the rich musical repertoire of the latter that are eternal favorites of generations while mixing it up with their new content.

Sumit Ghosh CEO & Co-Founder, Chingari said:

“Chingari creators are known for creating out-of-the-box videos. Saregama is a powerbank of songs and offers a diverse slate of genres. Our creators can use this to their advantage and develop some fantastic content pieces. This association will be a befitting one for both brands.”

Chingari has an immense pool of talented influencers. They can create interesting content pieces using the large plethora of hit songs from the Saregama catalogue. And in turn win big in the form of GARI Social Tokens.

Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama said : “Our aim at Saregama is to make our rich music library be made available to the legions of music lovers from all over the world in as many platforms as possible. To that essence, our partnership with Chingari is a natural fit, given the large followership it enjoys. We are in the midst of a content boom, and we are looking forward excitedly at the immense creativity that content creators will bring with our music on the Chingari platform.”

Deepak Salvi COO & Co-Founder, Chingari said:

“With the success of short video apps, influencers have gained strategic importance beyond being just Content Creators. They are looked at as key drivers for leading brands. Saregama, on the other hand, has been a market disruptor & leader with its refreshing slate of song genres. It will be exciting to see new developments take shape under this collab.”