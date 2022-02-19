Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu Grand Launch

Hyderabad : After presenting several enthralling fiction shows and clutter-breaking reality shows, Zee Telugu is all set to add to its list of unique and entertaining launches once again. The channel is bringing back the most loved singing reality show of the Telugu television industry, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - The Singing Superstar', with a promise to discover and nurture the most talented singers of the Telugu-speaking states. However, this time around, the show will be grander and more exciting than ever, featuring the Tollywood entertainment industry's most-accomplished musical maestros. Top legends like Koti, S P Shailaja, Smitha, and Ananta Sriram will be seen helming the mantle as show judges, while popular musicians like Geetha Madhuri, Sri Krishna, Revanth, and Saketh Komundari will be seen as mentors. Hosted by the exuberant Sreemukhi, ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ is all set to premiere with a mega-launch episode on 20th February, 6 pm onwards. The show will air every Sunday at 9 pm, starting from 27th February only on Zee Telugu!

However, before the new season starts off, the media got a special surprise with a sweet tease of the show at a first-of-its-kind Sa Re Ga Ma Pa musical evening. During the special evening organized by Zee Telugu at Hylife Brewing Company, the mentors and the judges ensured that the media would have a gala time. Apart from speaking about the new season, they even invited the best of ex-contestants to mesmerize one and all with their musical acts. The illustrious trophy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar was also unveiled during the event. However, the heart-warming visuals put together for the event gave everyone a sneak peek of this season, especially the Mega-Launch Episode, which kept everyone hooked.

The top moments from the grand premiere episode as well as glimpses of the talented contestants of this season including Dasari Parvathi from Kurnool, Daniel from East Godavari, Vinod from Kadapa, Arun Vijay from Kerala, Vinuthna from Kurnool, Charan Tej from Chikkaballapur, Nikitha Nadella, Sai Sri Charan, Akhil Sanjoy, Aishitha Shetty, Sri Sai Sanvid, Sai Valli Shivani and Shruthika Samudhrala from Hyderabad, Astha Lohar from Mumbai, Prasanthi from Nellore, Shaik Rasool from Ipurupalem, Keerthana Srinivas from Vijayawada, Pranav Kaushik from USA, Kalyani Chintha from Warangal, Swaroop Karthik from Chennai, Satya Sri from Vishakhapatnam, Vinod Sharma Indrakanti from Kadapa, Harsha Gannoji from Wanaparthy, Abhinav Avasarala from Kakinada, Venkata Sudhanshu from Rajahmundry, Valli Gayathri from Amalapuram, Myna Kantem from Warangal, Hrithika Aanandi from Machilipatnam and Deepthi Bhat from Bangalore were shown in the AV. Their inspirational stories and the heartening moments from the grand premiere got everyone excited for the Mega launch episode that is going to premiere on 20th February at 6 pm.

Koti, who will be seen as a judge of the popular reality show once again, mentioned during the launch, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been very close to my heart because I have been associated with it from the very first season. I feel emotional and proud that the 14th season of the show is being launched. It has been around for so long because everyone loves it. No singing-reality show celebrates music like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and I’m confident that this season will raise the bar higher.”

S P Shailaja, who is making a return to the show as a judge, also added, “It feels great to come back to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa once again. The show has been the Telugu TV industry’s favorite singing reality show for so long, and I feel a superlative variety of talent comes to showcase their singing skills on this platform. Demanding nothing but the best, I will always encourage the contestants of the show and push them to grow and become the Singing Superstars that they deserve to be!”

Adding to everyone’s excitement, Judge Smitha revealed, “Music has been my way of life since my childhood, and I’m honored to be able to share my experience with the budding singers coming on the show. This season will truly be epic, with much importance being given to quality, and taking singing and the production value of the show to the next level. The heartwarming stories of the contestants will also inspire many people across the country.”

Adding his own flavor to the show, Judge Ananta Sriram said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been the ultimate platform that has changed the lives of many contestants over the past few years and giving the music industry several gems. With the new season as well, we plan to discover and nurture young talents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and enable them to be the Singing Superstars of the future.

This season is all set to witness 24 talented participants battling it out for the ultimate title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - The Singing Superstar. While the judges and mentors will help and guide them along the way, it will be interesting to see who will take home the enchanting trophy.

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready to watch the most loved singing reality show on Telugu Television with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar beginning from 20th February at 6 pm airing every Sunday at 9PM from Feb 27, only on Zee Telugu