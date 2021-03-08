Rubina Dilaik’s Fan Urges Everyone To Dislike Tera Suit MV, Aly Goni Reacts

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen in the recently released music video, ‘Tera Suit.’ It was a song by Tony Kakkar and was released today. The video is being loved by many especially JasLy fans but there is one fandom not quite happy with the song and the MV.

The fight between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin is continuing even after Bigg Boss 14 has ended. The fans were seen taking a dig at each other. Every day there is a new drama between the fans. This time the fight started when the music video for ‘Tera Suit’ released.

One of the fans of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared a post on Twitter and urged everyone to dislike the JasLy video. “Please we fans of Rubina and Abhinav have to dislike the video as much as possible by creating many YouTube accounts,” read the post bu a Rubi fan.

Aly Goni took notice of this tweet and slammed the person for thinking in such a way. Goni asked his fans not to indulge in any such things. He told everyone to like and share other’s music video as well, as it takes a lot of hard work making a video.

“Like seriously? What kind of people you are?” He then requested his fans to not do anything like this when someone else’s song comes up and rather like and share it online,” wrote Aly.

“It takes a lot of hard work to make such a video. So support the team. Spread love,” Aly added.

Tera Suit is a peppy track. The song brings back the duo, Anshul Garg and Tony Kakkar. The fans are grooving to this dance number and can’t stop talking about JasLy’s chemistry in the music video. The MV was directed by Gurdas Media Works. The MV brings together the fan-favourite couple, Aly and Jasmin.