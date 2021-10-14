Rohan Solomon’s Walks The Tightrope Of Yo-Yo Relationships in His New Autumnal Earworm Set Me Free

The singer-songwriter’s call for change with his August 2021 single We Demand Change was honored well by global radio audiences which led the song straight to the Top 5 & top 20 spots on international radio charts recently. Now the global chart-topping musician/producer Rohan Solomon has just dropped an upbeat autumnal earworm called Set Me Free

Bringing in the beautiful contrast of autumn with the vibe of needed endings & new beginnings on the menu, Rohan Solomon’s new single Set Me Free is quite likely to stick on your playlist. The autumnal earworm comes bearing global chart-topper’s signature with beautiful harmonies, surrounded by a symphony orchestra with violin, viola, cello, double bass, celeste, harp, timpani, french horn, trombone, tube & more on a bed of organic instruments. It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that one’s begun to expect the delicacy of symphonic treatment along with the warm tone of acoustic guitar in the fedora totting musician’s songs.

Set Me Free is both a story of unrequited love & rollercoaster emotions. This is a song about love, loss & acceptance. The instrumentation and vocals equitably bring forth the feelings of confusion, helplessness and of the resolve to quit the corroding vicious circle of uncertainty in a beautiful blend. But it was the comeback of Solomon’s favourite vocal harmonies that provided a welcome change for the artist. Set Me Free is the second single from Solomon this year.