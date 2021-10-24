Rizzle Inks Music Licensing Partnership With Benchmark Entertainment

Rizzle, India’s most innovative short videos app, announces an exciting music partnership with Benchmark Entertainment to make the label’s complete catalog of songs available to the amazing rising stars on the Rizzle app. Users of the short videos platform will also have access to the latest music videos and tracks released by Benchmark Entertainment.

Benchmark Entertainment recently launched their hot new single, Insaaf, featuring TV stars Parth Samthaan and Samreen Kaur on the Rizzle app. The track is a current favourite among users of the short video app, who have been creating Filmis and participating in ongoing viral trends with it.

Sandil Dang, Founder of Benchmark Entertainment, states, “We are pleased to announce our music partnership with Rizzle, India’s leading short video platform. Rizzle is one of the most creative spaces in the industry today, and we are excited to promote our music to its talented creator base. The response for Insaaf was overwhelming, and the Bollywood-level videos created using Filmi were astounding. We look forward to releasing more amazing music in the future for Rizzle users.”

Mukesh Mishra, COO of Benchmark Entertainment, states, “We at Benchmark are thrilled to enter into a collaboration with Rizzle. We believe that Rizzle is the ideal platform for creators to come and showcase their talent in increasingly innovative ways. We at Benchmark work on the same principle and would love to see how creators at Rizzle use our music tracks to come up with artful and original content.”

Sana Afreen, CCO & Staff Program Manager at Rizzle, mentions, “Rizzle is proud to associate with Benchmark Entertainment as we want our users to experience trendy music. We will have exclusive Filmis and Titans created for these tracks, enabling users to get creative with their videos. We also look forward to casting our talented Rizzle stars in upcoming Benchmark Entertainment releases.”

Sridevi Gottipati, Principal Program Manager at Rizzle, mentions, “At Rizzle, we take pride in our endless roster of trendy and tasteful music. Our team works tirelessly to make such collaborations possible and introduce our creators to an exhaustive catalog that they can easily access. We are delighted with this collaboration and look forward to watching our creators innovate using Benchmark’s music catalog.”

Benchmark Entertainment’s entire music catalog is available for Rizzle users to create videos. Music videos featuring Karan Kundra, Shraddha Arya, Suyyash Rai, Gajendra Verma, and Ieshaan Sehgal are all available for viewing, Rimix-ing, creating Filmis and fun videos on the Rizzle app.

Rizzle is fast becoming the go-to platform for all content creators. The ongoing Rizzle Rockstar contest is popularizing several talented musicians across the world. Download the Rizzle app to enjoy a musical extravaganza and experience video creation at its finest.