Rish and Yawar Set To Make Fans Groove And Vibe With Their Latest Song Praise

It's the season of celebration, fun-filled parties and dance sessions. To add to the celebration and making it a December to remember, the rising stars of Rish and Yawar, come together to create ‘Praise’, a peppy love and party song that launched on 7th December 2021. Ticking all the right boxes of being the ultimate chilled out party anthem, ‘Praise’, with its hip and happening beats, is set to play on loop for a very long time.

The melodious track is about the pair expressing their love towards the women they adore. The video showcases the duo and their love interests vibing at a stylish party. Produced by Moit, Rish and Yawar are the singers, songwriters and artists of this newly launched song ‘Praise’.

Rish, the artist, singer and songwriter of the song is a pioneer and masters the art of writing and composing romantic tunes. On the launch of Praise, Rish said, “I am excited about the launch of my new song with Yawar, ‘Praise’. Be it the tempo or the lyrics, the entire mood of the song has been tailored to what our fans and youngsters love listening to. It’s always fun collaborating with Yawar we share a lot of creative similarities. We hope all our fans enjoy listening to this track as much as we did making it.

The rising underground hip-hop star from Delhi, Yawar has built his fan-following through his various collaborations with other rappers and singers over the years. “I and Rish are super excited on this collaboration and on being associated with Sony Music India. Praise is a very special song for me, and I believe that the audience will love and vibe with the track too.” said Yawar.

Rish and Yawar have both been associated with composer Moit and the Indie label Artisttaan which promotes underground hip hop artists.