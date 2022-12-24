Ring in the New Year With Zee Theatre's Romantic Comedy White Lily & Night Rider

An a relationship that is forged virtually ever really blossom in the real world? Zee Theatre's 'White Lily & Night Rider' is about an intriguing romance that develops online between two lonely 30-something individuals. They use the pseudonyms White Lily and Night Rider to chat with each other but when they decide to meet in person, they find that their expectations and reality don't really match. Laced with humour and irony, the teleplay is a perfect watch for new year eve.

Directed by Milind Phatak and filmed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi, the teleplay stars Sonali Kulkarni and Milind himself.

Details:

Date: 31st December, 2022

Time: 8pm

Where: Tata Play Theatre