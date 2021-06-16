Remixed Telugu Classic Elluvochi Godaramma Song Breaks YouTube Record

Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a movie directed by Harish Shankar starring Varun Tej and Pooja Hegde. The movie became Valmiki after getting mired in controversy and finally it was released Gaddalakonda Ganesh. The film also starred Tamil hero Atharva Murali. Released on September 20, 2019, the film grossed over Rs 25 crore and was a huge success.

In the movie, Shobhan Babu's evergreen song Elluvachi Godaramma has been remixed. The song received good response when it was released. The song was released by director Raghavendra Rao at the time. Now, the song's making video has received an overwhelming response. The response to the full video song, which was released less than two years ago, has been overwhelming.

The song has received rave reviews on YouTube. Shekhar Master choreographed the number. This is a song from the movie Devata directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The song Godaramma still tops music playlists.

Featuring Shobhan Babu and Sridevi, the song left an indelible mark on the audience. The producers strongly believe that this song will definitely break records on YouTube. The song received 100 million views as expected. Moreover, Pooja Hegde's appearance in this song is also being much talked about. The film is directed by Harish Shankar and is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda.