Remembering SBP: Top 10 Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Exactly on this day, a year back, Indian music lost one of its greatest singers with the death of SP Balasubramanyam. The late legendary singer had sung more than 60,000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages. He enthralled the film audience as a singer, actor, composer, dubbing artist, and filmmaker. However, he is a true inspiration, a guide to many singers in the younger generation.

Remembering SP Balu on his first death anniversary, here are some of his top songs in Telugu which should definitely be in your playlist:

Malli Malli

Nee Prasnalu Neeve

Guvva Gorinka tho

Maate Raani

Ghal Ghal

Allantha Doorala

Jabilli Kosam

Hello Guru Prema Kosame

Andala Rakshasive

Aamani Padave