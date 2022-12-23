Recap: 2022 Roposo Rewind - A year of LIVE

Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, is celebrating the year’s end by recapping its biggest milestones of 2022 through a fun video – ‘2022 Roposo Rewind - A year of LIVE.’

The platform, which kept 70 million users engaged through live entertainment content, looks to have been the pop-culture destination of choice for Gen Z this year.

With 2270+ hours of the hottest music and 1200+ hours of the trendiest fashion content being consumed; the two categories were its users' most popular choice of content.

In addition to this, the platform also provided people access to 700+ hours of live content from exclusive events like Lakme Fashion Week, and Musicathon, amongst others. Roposo live streamers like Kritika Gambhir, Karan Parihar and Digvijay Singh engaged with millions of viewers through their live shows on music, fashion, and fitness respectively along with many other creators across on Roposo.

Celebrity singer, Jasleen Royal impressed audiences with her live rendition of popular songs, while top Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon made spicy revelations live on the platform, making it a hot and happening year for Roposo.