Queen Shows Support For BTS, Ready To ‘Let it Roll’ With Butter

In less than 24 hours, we will be getting the Summer anthem of 2021 as BTS will be releasing their new song, Butter. The band shared a teaser for their upcoming single and it took the fans by surprise.

The teaser had a very retro-chic vibe. All the members were seen bopping their heads to the beat. The teaser ended with Jungkook singing, “Get it, Let it, Roll.” With the teaser concept pictures that BTS shared earlier, it was pretty evident that we are going retro, this comeback.

ARMYs were quick to say that the teaser reminds them of Queen’s 1980 song 'Another One Bites The Dust’. This added to the excitement as fans believed ‘Dynamite’ to be a tribute to Michael Jackson and now with ‘Butter’ we are travelling back to Queen’s time.

We cannot dismiss the possibility of Butter being a tribute to Queen as BTS did the same with Dynamite and Michael Jackson, claimed many ARMYs.

Even the legends joined the excitement and quoted BTS’ tweet. “Are you ready hey are you ready for this... Another One Bites The Dust x BTS Butter,” posted the band along with a GIF of Freddy Mercury.

The anticipation is building up and with the rock legends extending their support to the current biggest boyband in the world, music lovers are calling, ‘legends supporting legends.’

Well, the teaser itself broke many records as it clocked over 28 million views in the first 24 hours of its release. Experts believe that the official MV will break many records this Friday. Going by the hype and ARMYs excitement, Butter is expected to break Dynamite’s 24-hour record.

Dynamite was BTS’ biggest comeback ever. The official MV received over 101 million views in the first 24 hours of its release. Apart from that, consecutive 2 weeks at No.1 position on Billboard Hot 100 chart and it is still going strong inside Top 50 of BB100.

‘Butter’ will release on May 21. The timing is 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). Do not forget that the debut stage for the song will be at BBMAs on May 23, 8 pm ET.

Check out the Teaser here: