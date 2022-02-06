Queen of Melody Lata Mangeshkar Unforgettable Songs You Must Watch

Lata Mangeshkar, the nightingle of India is an unforgettable voice. She passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital on February 6, 2022. Lata is one singer whose songs are evergreen and here are a few of my favourites.

Lag Ja Gale: Music lovers just can't get enough of his song

Yeh Mere Watan Ke logo: No national festival in India is complete without hearing this song

Tere bina Zindagi se: what a song this was! People would to hear this over and over.

Tere liye: When this song begins in the courtroom, it takes the scene up a notch

Ajeeb Dastan yeh: This is one irreplaceable song, be it lyrics or the voice of the melody queen

Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna Hai: Whenever I listen to this song, I feel there's a magic in her voice

Honthon pe aise baat: Lata's duet with Bhupinder sing is just irresistible