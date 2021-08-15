Prediction: Not Shanmukha Priya, This Contestant Will Win Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. Season 12 of Indian Idol premiered in November 2020 and will be aired on August 15. The grand finale of season 12 will be held for 12 mega hours, is from 12 noon, and will go on till midnight. As we all know, the winner of the season will be announced live. The top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro and Mohd Danish. We all know that Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukhapriya are giving their best to compete with each other.

A few news websites predict that Pawandeep will be the winner of season 12, followed by Shanmukha Priya. Earlier, the Indian Idol viewers also conducted polling and the result of the polling said Pawandeep Rajan would bag the trophy. The audience is trolling Pawandeep and say they want Pawandeep to be the winner. Anyway, Pawandeep has grabbed millions of hearts with his voice. We wish all the best for all the Indian Idol finale contestants.