PJM1 Is Likely To Be Out Soon, BTS Jimin Spotted With ARCADES

BTS Jimin was spotted with a group of songwriters and producers... On 18 Sept 2022, KST, singer-songwriter duo ARCADES shared a picture with Jimin and captioned "The best team ever! An amazing few days with everyone at Hybe! Jimin...so great to finally meet in person after so many years of working together!" Here is the post.

After this post, ARMY is thinking that PJM1 is likely to be out soon.

ARCADES is a British electronic music production duo consisting of Max Graham and Matt Thomson. ARCADES worked with many K-pop acts such as SHINee, TXT, GOT7, ENHYPEN and Taemin. ARCADES also worked with BTS on three album songs: Inner Child, Mikrokosmos and Jamais Vu.

Gabriel Brandes, a songwriter also shared a post and captioned it, "Thanks to everyone involved for two amazing days, It’s been real. And so great meeting Jimin."

A few days ago, Hobi and Jimin attended the Lollapalooza music festival on July 31. After the event, Hobi flew back home Jimin stayed back and was seen exploring the city and catching up with Benny Blanco.