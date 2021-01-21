Pehle Pyar Ka Pehla Gham: Experience Wave Of Feelings In Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar Song

T-series is back with another beautiful song. Sung By Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, “Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham” is making waves on the internet as fans shower the song with love. The video is directed by Mahon S Vairaag and features heart-throb Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar in it.

Samthan who grabbed everyone’s attention through shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay is showcased in the video in a similar-yet refreshing role. Khushali Kumar who has featured in other T-series videos like "Ishq Khuda Hai,” is back again and she looks as good as ever.

Actor Samthaan teased his collaboration with Khushali, a while ago on his Instagram handle. "Here's something i want to tell you. Yes it's her, @khushalikumar #staytuned," posted the actor.

The song is a remake of "Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham" from the hit 1996 movie, 'Papa Kehte Hai.' The original was written by Javed Akhar and sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Fans are loving the latest version of this track, as the internet is all praises for the singers Jubin and Tulsi. Audiences have especially fallen in love with Khushali and Parth’s chemistry.

Parth Samthaan fans are extremely excited and have taken over Twitter as we can see the actor's name trending on Top of Twitter's list.

He is Trending on TOP nothing is more beautiful than it. #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/LahsUowkxS — Dips (@Dipanwita_11) January 21, 2021

Kudos @TulsikumarTK @JubinNautiyal & team! Music has a haunting quality to it, tune & vocals stirring & melodious that you inadvertently hum & sing along! @Khushali was fabulous throughout & the chemistry w @LaghateParth was spell-binding!#ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham pic.twitter.com/eDpywXPbaA — Sujatha (@CVS_np) January 21, 2021

His acting in this MV deserves all the praises and hype. He nailed it with his brilliance.Everything he did was heartfelt. @LaghateParth shine on Boi. Proud of you. #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/1dEwRL0VPF — Crazyparthian💫🎸 (@laghateparthfp) January 21, 2021