Parx Music Fiesta Mumbai Date, Venue And Time

Bangalore: The city of Mumbai is all set to get its very own biggest-ever carnival themed music festival - Parx Music fiesta. With the most prodigious line up of artists in Bollywood and Indie music, this first of its kind music fest with an international look and feel is the brainchild of Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group. Set amidst sprawling lush green campus of Raymond ground, this festival promises to reward its attendees with a magical feeling. Having on boarded the best talent in music industry to create this stellar extravaganza, the weekend of November 19-20th is a much awaited one.

Commenting on the launch of this new initiative Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond said; “I believe that music is a universal language that brings together one and all and defies barriers of sorts. This latest musical endeavor is our attempt to create a unique musical fest for India. Live musical performances are back after a span of 2 years and we believe in creating an exciting intellectual property which will grow bigger from here on.”

Mumbai’s very own music fiesta for everyone, promises to be a visual spectacle curated to appeal music lovers across ages and genres. Set in a sprawling green venue of over 100 acres of Raymond Campus Parx Music Fiesta will feature a phenomenal line up of Bollywood singers and songwriters, independent bands and fresh musical talent. The revelers can groove to Amit Trivedi and Papon, get nostalgic with Euphoria and Indian Ocean and make the loudest noise with Benny Dayal and Salim-Sulaiman.

Fashion, at the carnival, will be as big as the music and the attendees are encouraged to wear their style to bring in good vibes and add to cheer and extravaganza. This family friendly event welcomes children of up to 10 years for free, the only caveat being they need to be accompanied by adults at all times. The festival is wheelchair accessible and special provisions have been made for free movement of the differently-abled. A carnival is incomplete without lip-smacking delicacies, and this event has a wide spread of delectable food and beverages.

To know more and attend the event click on: https://insider.in/parx-music-fiesta-nov19-2022/event

THE LINEUP:

· Amit Trivedi

· Salim-Sulaiman

· Benny Dayal

· Euphoria

· Indian Ocean

· Nikhita Gandhi & Underground Activity

· Papon

· Parvaaz

· Swarathma

· When Chai Met Toast

· Daira

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Parx Music Fiesta

When: November 19-20, 2022, 2pm onwards

Venue: Raymond Ground, 6X68+4GW, Pokhran Rd Number 1, J K Gram, Thane West, Thane, Maharashtra 400606, India

