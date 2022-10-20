Not BTS V, This Female K Pop Icon is Most Followed Korean Celebrity on Instagram

BLACKPINK Jisoo has added another feather to her list.

Jisoo is one of the most followed south Korean celebrities on Instagram. Recently, a survey also revealed that she has got more followers in a month than any other South Korean celebrity.

Adding to it, the Blackpink singer is also the highest-earning Asian celebrity and South Korean celebrity on Instagram.

Jisoo has more than 60 million followers on Instagram. She keeps in touch with her fans daily, no matter how busy she is.



Data from NetCredit reveals that Jisoo earned 18,896,411 dollars in 2021 through her Instagram endorsements and posts.

BLINKS are extremely happy with the achievements of their idol.

Also Read: BLACKPINK World Tour Born Pink Seoul Celebrity Guest List