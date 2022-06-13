Viral Video: Norwegian Dancers Wow Netizens With Bollywood Moves

Norwegian Dancers Tapped Their Feet to Kala Chashma Song, Internet Goes Crazy

A video of a Norwegian dance group is going viral on social media after the crew grooved to a Bollywood song. The video was shared by Yasin Tatby, one of the dancers, shared it on Instagram. The video showcases men in suits and shades dancing to the 2018 hit song ‘Kala Chashma.’

“Wedding vibe!! Gratulerer med min bro (Congratulations to my brother),” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram by Yasin Tatby. So far the, video has received over 8.5 million views on Instagram.

The dancers from a troupe called ‘Quick Style’ were seen tapping their feet on the Bollywood song and they dedicated it to one of their members who was getting married.

The ‘Kala Chashma’ video has taken the internet by storm and received applause from netizens. The video was also liked by Siddharth Malhotra, who danced alongside Katrina Kaif in the song from Baar Baar Dekho, shared it on his Instagram story.

When the netizens commented that they wanted to see a full version of the performance, Quick Style - the group’s dance company, shared another clip from the wedding. The group flaunted their love for Bollywood music this time by recreating Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Akshay Kumar’s dance moves from the 90s hit ‘Chura ke dil mera’.

The Norwegian group received a shoutout from Shilpa Shetty Kundra as well. “Love this! This is what I call, Super se Uper wala performance,” she wrote while sharing the dance performance on her Instagram story.