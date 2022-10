October 29, 2022

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy appreciated the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for increasing the number of procedures under the Aarogyasri Scheme. Vijaysai Reddy said that YSR who was a doctor himself had understood the plight of the sick and had come up with Aarogyasri Scheme.