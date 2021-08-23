Netizens React After BTS Jungkook Featured In Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook

BTS Jungkook got featured in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook which celebrates the birthdays of popular stars, athletes, activists, and others who were born between August 23rd and September 22nd. In the yearbook, one could see lovely black and white childhood photos of the celebs.

In the list, one could also see BTS’s Jungkook in the third column of the second row in the below picture.

Now the hashtags, #Jungkook, and #Beyonce are trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting after Jungkook featured in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook.

Beyoncé included @BTS_twt's Jungkook in her Virgo Season Yearbook on her website alongside other top stars, politicians, athletes and important figures. A baby photo plus his full name (Jeon Jung-kook) is included https://t.co/Mh5ifsQLh6 "Wishing all Virgos a Happy Birthday!" pic.twitter.com/Hop8ZgJtya — Jeff Benjamin (@Jeff__Benjamin) August 23, 2021

This was the baby Jungkook picture that Beyoncé used, she only goes to the trouble of getting the baby pictures of the people she appreciates and putting them on her website, so we can say that Beyoncé and Jungkook must be good friends. 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/nNKZfQPBER — Beyoncé News (@yoncearchives) August 23, 2021

jungkook being incuded in Beyoncé's "virgo season yearbook". She usually celebrated birthday of the stars and personalities she appreciates. She is a jungkook biased everyone oh my god 😭 pic.twitter.com/otUi1fSXBb — jungkook simper⁷ (@kookdice) August 23, 2021

Jungkook baby / Jungkook baby pic.twitter.com/5bOM3YlwQ0 — levi⁷ ᵃˢʰ 🐾 (@levijjk) August 23, 2021

Beyoncé wishing Jungkook a happy Virgo season. It makes sense. It feels correct. Greatness recognizes greatness.☝️ — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) August 23, 2021

jungkook dancing to beyonce's crazy in love pic.twitter.com/ykVuuMUJX5 — triangle gimbap koo ⁷ 🍙 (@gimbapkookoo) August 23, 2021