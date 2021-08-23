Netizens React After BTS Jungkook Featured In Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook

Aug 23, 2021, 08:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

BTS Jungkook got featured in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook which celebrates the birthdays of popular stars, athletes, activists, and others who were born between August 23rd and September 22nd. In the yearbook, one could see lovely black and white childhood photos of the celebs. 
In the list, one could also see BTS’s Jungkook in the third column of the second row in the below picture.

Now the hashtags, #Jungkook, and #Beyonce are trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting after Jungkook featured in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook.

