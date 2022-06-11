MyBTStory Trending: Step by Step Process to Upload Your Video on YouTube Shorts After Adding BTS Yet To Come Track

BTS is ready to celebrate its 9th anniversary on June 13. It is known that the K-pop band has requested the ARMY to share their beautiful memories with BTS over the last 9 years and asked them to share them on YouTube shorts with the hashtag #MyBTStory.

Here is something you must know about how to create YouTube Shorts with the tag.

Here's how to create and upload your #MyBTStory on YouTube

1. Launch the YouTube app and click on the + symbol on the bottom navigation bar and select create a story

2. Tap the “Add Music” button and select BTS ‘Yet To Come’ track.

3. Hold the capture button to record your short video

4. Tap the right button followed by ‘Next’ to customize your video. Be sure to include #MyBTStory in the title and make your video public.

5. Hit “Upload” and you are good to go

So, all the luckiest ones will get a chance to feature in the upcoming song by BTS which is called ARMY Tribute.

