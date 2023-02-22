Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja To Perform At Live Concert In Hyderabad on February 26

The living legend, Dr. Ilaiyaraaja has defined the tastes of many generations of music lovers in South India. After 5 years the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be returning to Hyderabad city. Fans of Ilaiyaraaja can gear up to be transported to another world with the soul-stirring sounds of the maestro on Feb 26th at the Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad from 6:30 PM onwards. The show organised by Hyderabad Talkies & Mercuri is set to be a musical extravaganza and promises to be a magical evening filled with amazing performances, showcasing the timeless beauty of music that you simply cannot miss. Tickets for the concert are priced at Rs. 799 onwards and are available at Paytm Insider.

Considered amongst the world’s best composers, Dr. Ilaiyaraaja needs no introduction. Nicknamed ‘Isaignani’ (Musical Genius), Ilaiyaraaja is also often referred to as ‘Maestro’, amongst others by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra London. He is credited with popularizing the fusion of western musical sensibilities with traditional Indian instruments and bringing that sound to the mainstream.

Affectionately called ‘Raaja sir’ in his inner circle, Ilayaraja was exposed to music as a young boy. In his distinguished career, the veteran music director has composed more than 8,500 songs that have featured in close to 1,500 films across nine languages and has also performed over 20,000 concerts in his career spanning over five decades. He is also Asia’s first symphony writer. A recipient of several awards and accolades, including national honors – Ilaiyaraaja has enthralled audiences across the world with his incredible music that has the power to evoke emotion and has been an inspiration to many aspiring musicians.

