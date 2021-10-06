Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has organized an online music concert ‘Independent Together’ in association with GiveIndia’s ‘Team for Humanity’ fundraiser. The concert will be streamed on 10th October 7:00 pm across platforms including Hungama Artist Aloud, Hungama.com, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, MX Player and Tata Sky Music DTH, and the proceeds raised through GiveIndia will be donated to low-income families who have lost their breadwinner to Covid.

As part of the initiative, ‘Independent Together’ will bring together artists from different parts of the country for an hour-long online concert. The show will feature renowned artists such as Pankaj Udhas, Dhvani Bhanushali, Lesle Lewis, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Sukhbir, Roshan Abbas, Nirmika Singh, Daboo Malik, Ananya Birla, Gunjan Utreja, Ricky Kej, Suneeta Rao, Jeanne Merchant and many more.

Over 250,000 families in India lost their earning members to Covid-19. The financial support from ‘Team for Humanity’ will help them tide through this difficult time, as only 30% of bereaved families can sustain for over a month in their current financial state. With the Independent Together concert, Hungama has extended a helping hand to Team for Humanity’s effort to bring together the sports and entertainment fraternity and forge an allegiance against Covid-19.

Speaking about the partnership, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “Sparing no one, the pandemic left a gaping hole in all of humanity, across all societies and countries. Hungama ArtistAloud has conscientiously tried to support people who need help. We wanted to use our platform to support them and bring together all of those who are interested in raising funds for those families who have been affected. Music is the language of love. Hence, using the power of music through a one-hour online show, which will bring together talented artists who want to pledge their support towards Covid relief. We would like to extend our regards to GiveIndia for the Team for Humanity initiative. It is truly an honour to partner with them.”

Atul Satija, Founder and CEO, GiveIndia said, “It was very unfortunate that many families lost their loved ones during the second wave of Covid-19. This was especially difficult for those families who lost their only breadwinner. We are glad that in addition to sportspersons, talented artists across the country are also coming forward to support the 'Team for Humanity' fundraiser on the GiveIndia platform. I thank Hungama, DDB and the artists for coming forward to support the families of the Covid-deceased through this initiative."

The fundraiser is one of the largest collaborative efforts by the global sports and entertainment community towards Covid relief. The initiative that began with Puma and DDB Mudra Group, now has 500+ contributors across industries, sports, performing arts and more. It has already seen support from companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Sportstar, CRED, Gulf Oil, Rise Worldwide and Miss Malini as well as celebrities like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom, Pep Guardiola, Sunil Chhetri, KL Rahul, Robert Pires and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others.