Mirchi 98.3 brings onboard Hyderabad's Youngest RJs

Mirchi’s new RJs, RJ Amritha and RJ Saran, to entertain the listeners with their relatable content and knowledge-driven, Tollywood centric, and comedic shows

Hyderabad: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched two new RJs, RJ Amritha and RJ Saran for its Telugu station—Mirchi 98.3. RJ Amritha and RJ Saran happen to be the youngest RJs commencing their career at Mirchi 98.3. With the launch of the two new RJs, Mirchi aims to provide a platform to the young talent across markets and an opportunity for them to be a part of Mirchi’s illustrious Content-Creators family.

Having been brought up in a traditional Telugu household both, RJ Amritha and RJ Saran will become a voice of relatability for Mirchi’s listeners and followers across social media in the Telugu-speaking states. While RJ Amritha joins Mirchi to follow her creative calling after working as a corporate employee for a year, RJ Saran has started his career with his first-ever job at Mirchi after finishing off his graduation in engineering.

Both RJ Amritha and RJ Saran, with their zestful humour and amazing wit, have received a chance to host shows particular to their interests at Mirchi 98.3. RJ Amritha, through her show, talks about Telugu literature and shares interesting and unknown facts about the subject with the audience. Moreover, she brings the latest updates and interviews of popular celebrities from Tollywood and indulges in discussions over all the latest happenings in the T-world. Alongside, RJ Saran’s interest in observational comedy has become the focal point for his show where he promises to entertain the audiences by highlighting funny and peculiar instances from the regular city events to the news being covered across the world.

Commenting on the onboarding of the two new RJs, Najmuddin Hussain (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka- ENIL), said, “At Mirchi, we always encourage getting some of the best creators under our wing and giving them the desired limelight. We are extremely delighted to have RJ Amritha and RJ Saran join our Mirchi family. As a multi-format, multi-content brand we are always on the lookout for newer avenues to engage with our audiences. We are certain that both will forge a connection with the audiences instantly and keep them hooked on the shows and provide the listeners with the best-in-class entertainment. We believe their diverse set of talent makes for extremely versatile and talented content creators on radio and social media, wishing them all the very best for their new journey.”

Talking about her association with Mirchi, RJ Amritha said, “I am thrilled to have this opportunity of working at Mirchi. The fact that a multitude of people will look forward to listening to my show and the thoughts that I deem to convey is the highlight of the job for me. I will make sure, that my listeners get to hear the best and most relatable content and I’m willing to go great lengths to achieve the same.”

Speaking about his association with Mirchi, RJ Saran said, “I am super excited for hosting my show at Mirchi, being able to make people smile only through my voice, without having a one-on-one conversation with them is the best thing about my job. As I move forward on my journey of being an RJ, I aim to make radio more of an interpersonal medium than it is already.”

Both, RJ Amritha and RJ Saran are all set to bring a fresh perspective for the audiences with their exciting and engaging content. Catch RJ Amritha live every day from 2 pm to 5 pm and RJ Saran from 5 pm to 9 pm only on Mirchi 98.3.

Follow @mirchi_amritha and @mirchi rj saran on Instagram for more updates.