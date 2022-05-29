Meet Blackswan Member Sriya Lenka, India's First K Pop Icon From Odisha

For those who are clued into Korean pop music like the BTS , this news comes as a big surprise and a moment of pride for India, when 18-year-old Sriya Lenka from Odisha’s Rourkela, became the first K-pop star from the country.

Sriya was chosen as one of the new group members of the K-pop group- Blackswan, along with Gabriela Dalcin of Brazil after six-month-long global auditions, which was announced by DR Music last year after Hyeme who was one of the band members of Blackswan group had left.

Blackswan’s label DR Music made the announcement on Instagram recently. “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of black swan after participating in the global audition program for the last 6 months,” DR Music said in a post.

The Blackswan K-Pop group first started in the year 2011 as Rania. It later became BP Rania before getting its current name Blackswan in October 2020.

With Sriya the group now consists of six members - Youngheun, Fatou, Judy, Leia, Sriya, and Gabi.

As per reports in The News Insight, Sriya Lenka was born in Rourkela in 2003 and is trained in Hindustani classical music. She also trained in Odissi and other forms of contemporary dance.

Also Read: BTS To Meet Biden At White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes