Meet BLACKPINK Rose Lookalike

As it is said there are few people who have certain facial or bodily similarities even though they are not from the same family.

And we just got to know there is a girl who is a lookalike of BLACKPINK singer Rose!

A Thai Tik Tok artist named paerploytae is getting a huge following and fame after her video went viral after netizens realised that she looks similar to BLACKPINK Rose.

According to Korean netizens, this TikToker was given the nickname 'Rose Gong' as she looks similar to Rose.

One Twitter user shared a short video of her Tik Tok video with the caption, "Guys, Rose Gong appeared too."

In the shared video, Rose Gong looks like Rose, with similarly coloured blonde hair. She also appears to have some facial features and actions like BLACKPINK Rose.

얘들아 로제공이도 나타났다 pic.twitter.com/xriJ2PNzhd — 복슝아 수인 봉봉이🍑 (@nereren29) September 18, 2022

Netizens also commented "I thought she was Rose without makeup, lol her actions are similar too," "She does look like Rose," "Even her hairline is similar," "I can't believe there is a Rose Gong," "I laughed because her gestures that are like Rose seem so natural," "I laughed when I first saw the video," "I thought she was Rose, lol," and "It's actually annoying because she does really look like Rose."

BLINKS are so thrilled to see a girl who looks their idol.

