Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Soundtrack Leaked Ahead Of Release

Music has always played a significant role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, and it appears that this will continue in the next video game adaptation.

The game's soundtrack has now been available on streaming sites, and it contains hits from the 1980s like Billy Idol's "White Wedding," Europe's "The Final Countdown," and Rainbow's "Since You've Been Gone."

There are a total of 30 tracks confirmed, although we know this won't be the entire soundtrack. The developers stated that they had prepared a full album's worth of content for a fictional band known as Star-Lord as per reports. There's also a chance that more licenced tracks will be included in the game, as this isn't a definitive list. The game is set to release on October 26th, so we won't have to wait long to find out.