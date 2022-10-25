MAMA Awards 2022: How To Vote For Your Favourite Star

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2022 announced the nominations for this year's awards. The award ceremony will take place from November 29 to 30 at Japan’s Osaka Kyocera Dome. Fans can attend the award ceremony in person and also watch the program live.

The theme of MAMA 2022 is 'K-POP World Citizenship' as Mnet notes how K-pop has gathered a global community where fans from any corner of the world can join the fandom and celebrate a shared message of “hope, empowerment, boldness, passion, and audacious dreams.”

MAMA 2022 Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 pre-vote will begin from October 24th at 7pm KST/ 6am ET/ 3am PT/ 3.30pm IST/ 11am BST/ 6pm PHT. Fans can vote till November 4th, 2022.

The main voting will start on November 10th, 7 pm KST/6 am ET, and continue till November 24, 11.59 pm KST/10.59 am ET.

Along with the pre-vote and main vote, MAMA 2022 will also have live votes during the award ceremony on November 29 and 30.

How To Vote for MAMA 2022

MAMA has changed the voting process this year. Anyone from anywhere in this world can vote for their favourite member or group on MAMA’s official website.

Steps to Vote on MAMA Website:

To vote for your favourite artist, sign up or sign in to the MNET World website.

website. Once your username is generated, tap on MAMA 2022 tab.

Select your favourite artist from the 50 groups and artists.

Cast your vote and submit.

One can also vote on Twitter using the hashtag MAMAVOTE

Steps To Vote on Twitter for MAMA 2022:

Type #MAMAVOTE and use another # with the official artist name of your choice.

Make sure your Twitter account is set to public.

Tweets can contain images or videos, only using the correct hashtags will be counted as a valid vote.

With MAMA 2022 website voting, fans can select their Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 contestants through Spotify voting.

How to Vote on SPOTIFY For MNET ASIAN MUSIC AWARDS 2022

Go to the 2022 MAMA AWARDS – WORLDWIDE FANS CHOICE CATEGORY PLAYLIST on Spotify.

Stream your favourite songs for more than 30 seconds.

Visit Spotify MAMA 2022 Awards voting PAGE.

Select Vote now on Spotify and select your favourite artist.

