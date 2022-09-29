Luxury Items Owned By BLACKPINK Members

BLACKPINK artists are among the richest members of the K-pop industry. The girls own luxurious jewellery and cars that will surely make any person jealous.

Are you wondering what kind of insanely expensive things the girls own?

Jennie Ruby Jane aka Jennie owns a Porsche car which costs around KRW 290 Million, i.e. 2, 29, 00 USD.

Also, the dress worn by Jennie in the song DDU-DU-DU-DDU costs around 9,695 USD.

The dress worn by Jisoo for ‘Kill This Love’ costs around 16,017 USD.

Lisa’s Serpenti Seduttori watch with 188 carats rose gold case costs around USD 27,000.

She is also the brand ambassador of the luxury brand Bvlgari, and she owns a huge collection from the brand. One of the pieces of jewellery that she shared on Instagram cost around 7,100 USD.

The dress worn by Lisa for 'Kill This Love' song costs around 16,862 USD.

Rose wore Tiffany &Co, Link earrings for her Vogue Australia cover which reportedly costs around Rs. 4.3 lakh.

