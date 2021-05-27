Of Lost Love and Melancholy: Sadu's New Pop-rock Single Farar Released

After a string of well-received contemporary ghazal singles, renowned Indi-pop artist Sadu has just released an intense new track, which is yet another take on his signature subject — nostalgia.

One of the memorable voices from popular 90s hits is that of Sadasivan KM Nambisan aka Sadu. The vocalist, lyricist, composer and a founder member of the famous erstwhile pop act, Sadu is determined to carry forward the legacy of hummable melodies, such as Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko and Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya as a solo artist.

Post the success of his ghazal style singles which were born out of his live lockdown sessions last year, Sadu is back with a pop-rock number that talks of separation, longing and loss. Farar features Arabic rhythm patterns with the beautiful sounds of Oboe, Bassoon & the good old acoustic guitar, alongside soft rock vocals. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a reminiscing time gone by, he croons, ‘Jaari Hai Mera Yeh Safar, Badh Raha Hai Khumar, Meri Rahein Teri Raahon Ko Phir Kaatengi Ek Baar…’