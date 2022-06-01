Look How BTS ARMY Reacted to Jungkook Private Schedule Leak

If you're a BTS fan who keeps up with the group's latest news, you should know that the members are now in the United States, where they will meet President Joe Biden. While Jeon Jungkook, the group's youngest member, arrived a day early for the meeting to catch up on some work, he is expected to join his teammates in Washington, DC shortly. A recent sasaeng action, however, has enraged ARMYs; read on to find out what happened!

For the unfamiliar, the South Korean slang term "sasaeng" refers to a gang of obsessive followers who are willing to endanger their lives or the lives of their idols simply to win some attention from them. No one knew what professional responsibilities Jungkook, a 25-year-old vocalist, had when he departed for the United States a day earlier than his other team members, but images of Jungkook began to surface online after he was photographed in New York City.

Jungkook was noticed, maybe even followed by sasaeng fans in NYC, in photographs and videos that have now been taken down by other ARMYs, in viral clips and images. In the majority of the photographs, Jungkook can be seen wearing a black tee and jeans and glancing at a toddler. While Jungkook's management company or Jungkook himself have not revealed his schedule or whereabouts in the United States, many fans were surprised to learn that some obsessive followers have been secretly following him.

Another fan tweeted about sasaengs saying, "Okay they are just obsessed saesangs at this point first they know his schedule? following him with a camera they got some issues and bighit needs to step in because it’s his personal time and he is exhausted after travelling and sure camera isn’t the first thing he wants to see"

Although this isn't the first time Jungkook has been the target of adoring fans, the 'euphoria' singer received a prank call from an unknown number during one of his V-Live sessions, causing fear. "How do I receive calls on this phone??? the ringing is so scary, I hate it," he stated, seeming greatly concerned when his phone number was published.

For the unfamiliar, BTS is presently in the United States, meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Asian hate crime incidents.

