Look How Bangtan Boys Are Preparing for BTS India Concert

In a new video, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook introduce themselves in numerous different languages. As part of their Free Fire partnership, the members sat down for a promotional video. While the first half of the promotional video included members discussing the game, the second half had members introducing themselves with greetings from across the world.

"Hola," "Oi," "Marhaba, Swasdi," "Xin Chao," "Mare-ha-ba," "Salut," and "Hallo" were among them. The group incorporated "Namaste" and "As-salamu Alaykum' in the video, which pleased Desi fans. Not only that, but when the members murmured "Namaste," they also folded their hands and bowed down.

Also Read: Why BTS ARMY is Disappointed Over Permission to Dance on Stage in Seoul Concert

The video drew the attention of ARMYs, with a few BTS fan accounts uploading a segment on their social media pages. Desi ARMYs offered their opinions in the comments section. "My Indian heart was just booming," a fan said. "Askskdkdk my Indian Muslim heart after hearing Namaste and Assalamualikum is on the 9th sky!" added another. A few others resorted to Twitter to express their feelings.

This isn't the first time BTS has said namaste to Indian fans. During talks with Indian magazines last year, the band sent customary greetings to fans and conveyed words of optimism.

BTS is gearing up for a trip to the United States. However, J-Hope's BigHit Music confirmed before their trip that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning. J-Hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes."

BTS will perform at the Grammy Awards in 2022 in the United States. Permission to Dance On Stage: Las Vegas, a four-day performance, is also slated for April.

DesiMys we won!

'Namaste we are BTS!'



Look at Tae's cute Namaste 😭 pic.twitter.com/VCzqy9Qf6N — Taehyung India⁷⁹ #TEAMTIGER 🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) March 23, 2022

another "namaste! we are bts" 😭😭they always join their hands while saying it pic.twitter.com/Bt3E6ksea7 — sona⁷ (@OT7LOOK) March 23, 2022