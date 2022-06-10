Look How ARMY Reacted to BTS PROOF Album

K-Pop sensation Bangtan Sonyeondan recently said that their new album PROOF will have three CDs and consist of 48 tracks.

The album consists of all the past, present and future events of the boy band BTS. The ARMY has gone crazy over this new update on BTS and can't keep calm on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, "ARMYs, remember we have 31 tracks from PROOF. We need to stream the existing songs, 4 hours before PROOF drops. Wake up as early as 9 PM KST on June 10th and get your playlists ready".

Now BTS is coming with another album, in which, Yet to come is said to be the title track along with two other songs titled, Run BTS and For Youth. This would be BTS's first physical album since last year's CD single Butter and Permission to Dance.

Check out the reactions of the BTS ARMY over PROOF

Tomorrow is the day I don't know I can't explain the excitement as first timer for the #BTS comeback for sure twitter is on fire 🔥

The beautiful moment is #YetToCome #BTS_Proof @BTS_twt

ARMY POWER TO YET TO COME — Gollyjk (@gollydimps) June 9, 2022

