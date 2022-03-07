Latest Version of The Viral Song Pawri Ho Rahi Hai

Pawri Ho Rahi Hai: Dananeer Mobeen, a 19-year-old Pakistani social media star, set the world on fire in February 2021 when she posted the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" video on her Instagram. After artist Yashraj Mukhate developed a mashup of the video, it quickly crossed the border and went viral in India.

"Yeh hamari car hai, ye hum hai, aur ye hamari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is us partying)," these three sentences sparked an online frenzy.

Dananeer has returned with another video, this time for "Baap Ki Party." That's right, you read that correctly.

Dananeer released a new rendition of Pawri Ho Rahi Hai on Instagram, which was composed by a little Pashtun girl and featured her father and brothers. "Hi, guys, ye main hoon, ye humara baap hai, aur ye humare baap ki party ho rahi hai (Hi guys, this is me, this is our father, and this is our father’s party)," she says in the video.

"Hiiii guyzzzz. This girl has outdone me," she captioned the video on Instagram. She also made the original footage available to the public. The video of her hilarious re-enactment has received over 1.5 lakh likes, leaving internet users speechless.

People chimed in and commented on the video in the comments section. "Well, this is the next level," said one user. Another user said, "This version is so cool." Another user wrote, "Hahahahahaha, loved this one."

"Best version of #pawrihoraihai," said another.

Last month, Dananeer celebrated the first anniversary of her hit video "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai." Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Today marks 1 year of my viral video ‘pawrihoraihai’. This video was nothing short of an unexpected miracle. The smiles, laughter, and love spread across the world because of a 5-second video will never be forgotten! Thank you to every single one of you. #pawrijarihai."