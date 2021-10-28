Kumar Sanu and Shaan at Club Mahindra presents Supermoon Magical Memories

The two eminent singing sensations of the Hindi film industry will make you smile, clap, and dance as they belt out their popular tracks on October 30 and October 31

If you have been thinking how to make this weekend special, then here’s what you can do. Be a part of the upcoming Club Mahindra Presents Supermoon Magical Memories and get musically entertained by Shaan and Kumar Sanu. Think of your favourite songs of these two singing sensations and you won’t be disappointed as their musical marathons are only made out of their successful, evergreen tracks.

ZEE Live’s Supermoon in collaboration with Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited have come up with these two special melodious days that will make you crave for more. The livestream event, spanning two hours, will be held on October 30 and 31. Registrations for both the shows are open now. Login to Paytm Insider now to register.

Performance Timings

Streaming on supermoondotlive

Come one, come all. You definitely can’t miss this one!