Model-turned-actor Krishna Chaturvedi, who made his Bollywood debut through 'Ishq Forever,' has bagged the lead role in ‘Dil Todne Se Pehle.’ Krishna Chaturvedi, who managed to make everyone fall in love with him for The Corner Table(2020) and Welcome To New York(2018) movies, is now gearing up for his latest release song ‘Dil Todne Se Pehle.’ Krishna is featuring opposite actress Sanjeeda Sheikh. The song is making buzz on the internet and has become the greatest hit of the year 2021.

The music of the song is given by Sharry Nexus and the video is directed by Satti Dhillon. 'Dil Todne Se Pehle' marks the first collaboration of Sunidhi Chauhan and Jass Manak.

While talking to media Krishna Chaturvedi Said, "It was great working on a Punjabi music video and since he is from the north he listens to a lot of Punjabi music".

Krishna Chaturvedi was always fascinated by actors and watching movies was part of his daily routine. After finishing his schooling from Mathura, he moved to Delhi for his graduation and explored opportunities in modelling. In 2012, he decided to pack his bags and come to Mumbai to make a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. And now, here he is, doing fantastically well in Bollywood.