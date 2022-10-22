Korean Business Research Institute Releases October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers.
The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 22 to October 22.
BTS stood at the No.1 position with a brand reputation index of 10,087,199, marking a 42.71 per cent increase in their score since September.
BLACKPINK takes second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 9,612,031.
Lim Young Woong is in third place. Finally, IU and IVE rounded out the top five for October at fourth and fifth places respectively.
Check out the top 30 for this month below.
1. BTS
2. BLACKPINK
3. Lim Young Woong
4. IU
5. IVE
6. NewJeans
7. Lee Chan Won
8. Young Tak
9. SEVENTEEN
10. Kim Ho Joong
11. EXO
12. NCT
13. (G)I-DLE
14. Jeong Dong Won
15. Kang Daniel
16. Jannabi
17. Block B’s Zico
18. Lee Seung Gi
19. Red Velvet’s Joy
20. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
21. TWICE
22. Jang Min Ho
23. Girls’ Generation
24. PSY
25. Song Ga In
26. LE SSERAFIM
27. Oh My Girl
28. Jessi
29. aespa
30. Park Chang Geun
Also Read: