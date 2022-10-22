Korean Business Research Institute Releases October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers.

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 22 to October 22.

BTS stood at the No.1 position with a brand reputation index of 10,087,199, marking a 42.71 per cent increase in their score since September.

BLACKPINK takes second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 9,612,031.

Lim Young Woong is in third place. Finally, IU and IVE rounded out the top five for October at fourth and fifth places respectively.

Check out the top 30 for this month below.

1. BTS

2. BLACKPINK

3. Lim Young Woong

4. IU

5. IVE

6. NewJeans

7. Lee Chan Won

8. Young Tak

9. SEVENTEEN

10. Kim Ho Joong

11. EXO

12. NCT

13. (G)I-DLE

14. Jeong Dong Won

15. Kang Daniel

16. Jannabi

17. Block B’s Zico

18. Lee Seung Gi

19. Red Velvet’s Joy

20. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

21. TWICE

22. Jang Min Ho

23. Girls’ Generation

24. PSY

25. Song Ga In

26. LE SSERAFIM

27. Oh My Girl

28. Jessi

29. aespa

30. Park Chang Geun

Also Read: