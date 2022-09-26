Know Why BLINKS Unhappy With YG Entertainment

BLINKS seem to be unhappy with YG Entertainment. Fans are expressing their views saying that YG Entertainment is not caring much about the BLACKPINK and even the members.

Recently, the group has made their comeback after 2 years, with an album titled ‘Born Pink’. Though the album is topping all the music platforms ever since its release, fans seem to be unhappy about not having any live sessions of the hit songs.

Fans say that YG Entertainment's promotion for BLACKPINK’s recent comeback has been extremely uninspiring. There is no Inkigayo stage for “Shut Down”. While “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down” are banned in music bank due to the mentions of the brand, YG didn’t even bother to send an edited version of the songs on Music Bank and on the other hand they are also not shipping the albums to the US Blinks. There is barely any promotion in South Korea as well.

Despite all these, the great thing is that BLACKPINK is still breaking records. BLACKPINK was at #1 on the Melon artist chart for continuous 8 days. ‘Pink Venom’ was on Genie's top 5 charts for 810 hours. Born Pink has become the first K-pop female act to top UK official album chart. Shut down has become the first k-pop song to top Spotify weekly chart.

Also Read: BTS ARMY So Happy About New Milestones Of Bangtan Boys