Know Why BLACKPINK Jisoo Don’t Drink Alcohol

BLACKPINK Jisoo in an old video revealed that she doesn't drink alcohol. She further stated that BLACKPINK members will never let her drink because if she drinks alcohol, she will fall asleep soon.

Long back, Jisoo went on live to greet her fans. If Jisoo is on live, then how could BLINKS would miss it? So all the BLINKS came online and asked her some questions. They asked about how did she celebrate her Christmas. Then she replied that she had watched Harry Potter Series.

She was then asked if she celebrated Christmas by drinking wine.

In reply to that, she shared an interesting piece of information. She said that "BLACKPINK members will never let her drink because she falls asleep after drinking."

The members do drink sometimes when they are super happy, but will never allow Jisoo to drink because she dozes off easily after drinking.

