Know How To Share #MYBTStory On YouTube Shorts

BTS, the South Korean band that made its debut in June 2013 became a worldwide sensation with its songs and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people. On Tuesday, BTS dropped a bombshell and announced that the group is going on hiatus to focus on their individual careers.

The Army was heartbroken after listening to the news from BTS members and flooded social media with messages of support.

Now, YouTube shared a message saying that anyone can share their BTS Story on YouTube shorts. Know how to share BTS Story on Shorts.

Launch the YouTube app and tap + button present on the bottom navigation bar and select create a short.

Then click on the "Add Music" button and select BTS 'Yet To Come' track.

Hold the capture button to record the short video clip.

Then click on ok button followed by "Next" to customise the video.

Make sure to include #MyBTStory in the title and make the video public.

Finally hit "Upload".

