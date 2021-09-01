Kapil Sharma Fame Briggy Bro Latest Song Bhaukal

Shot at Iceland Resort in Mumbai, Bhaukal is a rap song written and sung by Dinesh Brigediar, former writer of the Kapil Sharma Show, aka Briggy Bro. Briggy is the name given to him by comedian Bharti Singh.

"Bhaukal hai bhaukal hai, Bhai ka tere bhaukal hai" the lyrics of the song is inspired by Varanasi and UP language tonality. The song features Dinesh S Brigediar, aka Briggy Bro, in the lead along with Instagram star Kajal Chandravanshi. The music composition was done by Hritik Chauhan. The song was released under the Bro Entertainment label.

Bhaukal is a song that will be loved by youths, and there are a lot of rappers, but my song's lyrics are different and have always been inspired by real life. I hope fans love the song and give it a lot of support, says Briggy Bro.

Briggy Bro aka Dinesh is a standup comedian and writer. Brigadier was the name given to him by his friends in college. He has written almost 6 comedy shows on Indian television. To name a few, are Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus ke Mahabali, Comedy Classes on Life OK, Entertainment Ki Raat on Colors, and currently, he was part of the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show.