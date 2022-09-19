K Pop Songs With Beautiful Lyrics

Music has no language and it has the power to heal. Today's generation is mostly listening to K-pop songs and they are really enjoying every bit of it. K-pop groups like SHINee, NCT and MONSTA X always create interest amongst their listeners with their simple lyrics. The songs with the title “Beautiful” make listeners feel happy.

Have a look at the K-Pop songs with the title “Beautiful”.

1. NCT- Beautiful (2021)

2. MONSTA X - Beautiful (2017)

3. DAY 6 – You Were Beautiful (2017)

4. EXO – Beautiful (2014)

5. SHINee – Beautiful (2013)

6. Crush – Beautiful (2017)

7. SEVENTEEN – Beautiful (2016)

Also Read: A Peek Into BLACKPINK Jennie's Lavish Residence