K Pop Songs With Beautiful Lyrics
Music has no language and it has the power to heal. Today's generation is mostly listening to K-pop songs and they are really enjoying every bit of it. K-pop groups like SHINee, NCT and MONSTA X always create interest amongst their listeners with their simple lyrics. The songs with the title “Beautiful” make listeners feel happy.
Have a look at the K-Pop songs with the title “Beautiful”.
1. NCT- Beautiful (2021)
2. MONSTA X - Beautiful (2017)
3. DAY 6 – You Were Beautiful (2017)
4. EXO – Beautiful (2014)
5. SHINee – Beautiful (2013)
6. Crush – Beautiful (2017)
7. SEVENTEEN – Beautiful (2016)