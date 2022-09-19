K Pop Idols Who Also Acted in Korean Dramas

K-Pop Idols have an immense craze. Some K-Pop idols also acted in K Dramas. Here is the list of a few K-Pop stars who acted in K dramas.

BTS V acted in the K Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in the year 2016. He impressed audiences with his cute performance. V enjoys a huge fan following.

Is there any need to give an introduction to IU (Lee J-eun)? Besides, being a well-known performer, she also acted in many K dramas like Dream High, Persona, Hotel del Kuna, My Mister, etc.,

Blackpink Jisoo South Korean singer, and rapper. She acted in famous K dramas like Snowdrop, The Producers, etc.,

Doh Kyung-soo is a South Korean singer and actor, well known as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo. He acted in many Kdramas like Swing, My Annoying Brother, That's Love, and 100 Days My Prince.

GOT7's Jinyoung impressed the audience with his strong acting skills in the K dramas like When My Love Blooms. He stepped into the world of acting with Dream High.

Park Soo-Young known by the stage name Joy, is a South Korean singer. She acted in the lead role in Tempted and The Liar and His Lover.