For every K-pop group, there is a name given to their fandom.

People know only a few popular group fandom names like ARMY for BTS and BLINKS for BLACKPINK.

Here are the fandom names of a few popular K-Pop groups

BTS- ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth)

BLACKPINK – BLINKS

TWICE- ONCE

IVE- DIVE

LE SSERAFIM- Fear NOT

Exo- EXO-L

SEVENTEEN- CARAT

Stray Kids- STAY

Girls Generation – SONE

NCT- NCTzen