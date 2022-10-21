Jisoo Only Actress to Touch This Milestone, Deets Inside

Jisoo, a name that needs no introduction and she stays in the news for some or the other reason.

Even now Jisoo has achieved something really big.

Yes, BLINKS what you have read is absolutely right!

Jisoo's hashtag has surpassed 1 million videos on YouTube and she has become the only actress to achieve this milestone in the history of YouTube. Recently, she has also made up to the eighth position in "Dior's top MIV-generating 10 placements."

Jisoo also won the hearts of the audience with her acting skills as well.

With her singing and acting skills, the idol is attracting more followers with each passing day.

This is all because of her fans, who shower tons of love on her.



Now BLINKS are extremely happy about Jisoo’s achievement.

On the work front, the team BLACKPINK is on the BORN PINK world tour.

Also Read: Korean Actor Nam Joo hyuk Military Enlistment Date Out