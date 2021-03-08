Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Amazing Chemistry in Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit MV

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were one of the most talked-about and loved couple in Bigg Boss 14. Fans were excited to see this pair coming back together and it has finally happened. The couple will be seen sharing space in the new Tony Kakkar music video, ‘Tera Suit.’

Tony Kakkar released his new song in which we see Jasmin and Aly sharing screen space. Aly Goni, Tony Kakkar and Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to announce this collaboration.

“Aap sab ke liye humari taraf se. @jasminbhasin @TonyKakkar @AnshulGarg80” posted Aly Goni with the poster of the song.

Tera Suit is a peppy track. The song brings back the duo, Anshul Garg and Tony Kakkar. The fans are grooving to this dance number and can’t stop talking about JasLy’s chemistry in the music video. The MV was directed by Gurdas Media Works.

Tony Kakkar was all appreciation for the couple, Jasmin and Aly. He praised them and said it was fun working with the duo. “If you ask me out of all my songs pick one song to dance to, I will pick ‘Tera Suit' first. It has a major Desi touch to it. A typical Indian melody but arranged and produced in a way that gives it a fresh new age touch. Working with #Jasly has been a great experience. They are both super sweet and grounded,” shared Kakkar.

Along with the song that fans really loved, the video was also appreciated by many. It mainly gained the attention of JasLy fans. As soon as the song was announced, fans became excited. The song and #JasLy started trending on Twitter.

The hashtags are still trending as fans can’t stop talking about the song. Both Jasmin and Aly shared the Music video on their Twitter handle.

Check out the Music Video of ‘Tera Suit’ here: